‘​​Is that like a outfit so no one can tell it’s you’: Sydney Sweeney’s witchy grocery store attire has fans scratching their heads

Have you ever wondered what celebrities wear to go out unnoticed? Do they put on wigs or try to transform their faces with makeup? We can’t speak for everyone, but we have found the answer for how Sydney Sweeney manages to go to the grocery store without anyone batting an eyelid. She dresses down and rocks a witch’s hat!

Recommended Videos

Sweeney took to Instagram to share three photos with her 22.6 million followers. In the photos, she poses with Bai Water’s new flavor, Raspberry Lemon Lime (she is a Bai Partner, as evident by the hashtag she included in the caption). But if you thought she was going to promote the brand with a sexy, cleavage-baring outfit or a stunning figure-hugging dress, think again!

In the three photos, Sweeney favors comfort over style. In the first picture, the star is dressed in an oversized tracksuit with sunglasses, a cap, and a sequinned witch hat. In the second, she stepped out in public in another oversized tracksuit with a cap and sunglasses combination, and in the third, you guessed it, oversized tracksuit pants, but this time paired with a super cute brown leather jacket and matching cap. Fans have commented on her outfits, but more importantly, her disguise.

Sydney Sweeney transforms from glam to casual with her oversized tracksuits

“That is a genius disguise!” a comment reads. “Celebs really be walking by us and we don’t even know,” another fan weighed in. Other giggle-worthy reactions include, “Poor girl needs to dress like the unabomber to go out in public for bai,” and “Is that like a outfit so no one can tell it’s you.” Fans also love that she didn’t get dressed up to pose with the water (because, let’s face it, no one wears a ballgown and a full face of makeup to go to the store). “You’re the only actress that actually seems genuine everyone else post all these professional pictures and you just seem real and I’m here for it,” a fan praised Sweeney.

The star’s endorsement of the Bai brand (she is the brand ambassador for the “Bai It’s WonderWater” campaign) will undoubtedly bring in some extra cash, and fans have remarked on this in the comments. “She gotta be a trillionare now with all these ads she does,” a comment reads.

But why did the actress decide to partner with Bai? This is something she previously discussed in an interview with Forbes. In the chat, she commented on how a childhood memory inspired the Raspberry Lemon Lime flavor: she went berry picking with her mom and brother in the Pacific Northwest. Sweeney also expressed her love for water and the importance of remaining hydrated when she works out. “I’m super, super active. I try to run and work out and stay as active as I possibly can,” she told the publication. “And Bai has new and improved benefits this year. They’ve included electrolytes, which is really nice because I work out a lot.”

She continued, “And then it’s also infused with antioxidants, which is really nice, just because I travel all the time and I’m always on the go. And so having just the extra added little bits to keep me healthy is really good.”

Whether you love the brand or not, we think we can all agree that seeing these photos of Sydney Sweeney was worth it!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy