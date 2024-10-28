‘Chappell Roan should be meaner’: Chappell Roan swings between ‘mean’ and ‘bully,’ only for Tom Holland to be the answer she needs

It’s been hard to miss the storm caused by Tom Holland defending his girlfriend and fellow movie star Zendaya, from an overzealous and frankly, rude, photographer at the launch of his zero-alcohol beer, Bero.

Recommended Videos

Holland was lauded for his response. But when Chappell Roan demanded an apology from a photographer who’d been rude for her, the response was far less positive. Photographers are an integral part of the showbiz landscape, providing up close and personal views of movie stars and musicians as they attend glitzy galas and glamorous parties. But sometimes they go too far, and stars need to push back.

Chappell Roan confronts photographer who yelled at her during a Grammy party at Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Tour movie premiere.



pic.twitter.com/9ogGLEmlbE — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2024

When it happened to Hollywood A-list movie star Zendaya, her partner was there to step in and recieved widespread praise and acclaim. But days before, when Roan stepped up to defend herself, the reaction was much more mixed.

Although it’s not the first time Roan has had an altercation with a photographer, she encountered the photographer in question on the red carpet where they asked for a photograph. Recognizing them, Roan demanded an apology for prior rudeness.

Good on Roan for demanding accountability and responsibility, as no one deserves to be treated with disrespect. But the response on social media was decidedly mixed. Some users outright called the pop star a bully, while others dragged her for being “annoying”. It seems like poor Roan simply can’t win.

She’s always trying to bully someone. — Astoban 🎹🎻 (@YLIAfan) October 26, 2024

every video i see of chappel roan she is complaining about something or someone — imani 3.0 (@positionsmafiaa) October 26, 2024

no shade chappell roan is starting to become pretty annoying. https://t.co/9vR6tKyg0q — levi ⏾ (@remcoded) October 26, 2024

If it feels unfair that Roan should be slammed for defending herself from rudeness and disrespect while at work, while others get given heaps of praise, that’s because it is. As a woman in the industry, the singer-songwriter has every right to demand accountability and respect. And to not be dragged through the mud for it on social media.

But not everyone was quite so uncomplimentary about her actions. Especially not since Holland did the same thing for his girlfriend, which apparently triggered a reevaluation of Roan’s altercation. Some fans suggested she should be “meaner” if it happened again, while others alluded to misogyny in the differing response and double standard at the heart of to the two incidents.

Chappell roan should be meaner next time id fully support pic.twitter.com/JatXWN3pQ4 — ☆ (@terrorlor) October 27, 2024

oh but when chappell roan does it she’s a “bitch” and she’s gonna “lose all her fans for being mean” HMMMMMMM https://t.co/Yd38UaRnER — charlie kelly (@northfaux) October 27, 2024

But one of the best responses comes from X user lilbadlottie, who piled on praise for Roan and called out the misogyny in a society which expects women to take disrespect quietly. Because it is always okay for women to stand up for themselves.

actually love seeing women confront men who have wronged them in a society where women are taught to just take mistreatment quietly and with a smile like she's actually so fucking mother and she makes me want to stop being a coward thank you chappell roan i love you chappell roan https://t.co/R0zB1zFjdv — lottie ⭐️ (@lilbadlottie) October 26, 2024

More broadly, fans have taken note of the changing tides in the public perception of Roan, and connected it to similar cases for a whole swathe of female stars. Jennifer Lawrence, Blake Lively and Britney Spears are just a few of the women in Hollywood who have been put through the ringer for things that men might’ve gotten away with, so Roan’s recent defence of herself reads more triumphant than annoying.

It remains to be seen how the incident might actually impact Roan’s career, but given her recent string of show-stopping performances, her army of diehard fans, and her proven ability to swiftly confront misogyny, we’re going to take a bet that she will always remain in control. All power to you, Chappell!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy