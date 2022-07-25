Drew Barrymore’s TikTok is a balm for the soul in this, the darkest timeline

Drew Barrymore is on a continued journey of embracing all of life’s joys, and she’s taking her lucky fans along for the exciting ride. Often called America’s Sweetheart, her path to enlightenment hasn’t been easy, but she’s the definition of an overcomer and someone who isn’t afraid to share the ups and downs with those who admire her.

Just last week, Barrymore shared a video of herself enjoying the rain on her skin, and it was met with a series of Tweets that ranged from support and love to disdain and frustration. For every nay-sayer, someone was jumping to Barrymore’s defense, which was beautiful to see. Barrymore’s TikTok account is quite a light in the dark — somewhere fans can go to feel a little bit less alone in embracing who they are.

Speaking openly about her struggles with addiction, alcoholism, and her subsequent emancipation at age 14, Barrymore clearly didn’t have the kind of childhood that allowed her to be a child. She was thrust into the entertainment realm as a child star, and she’s only now enjoying some of the beautiful, wholesome, and authentic parts of simply being alive.

Barrymore is an absolute treasure, and if you find yourself having a negative day, needing a pick me up, or wanting to be reminded of the simple joys in life — her TikTok is the place to go. The unrelenting drive she has to feel positivity daily is something we could all use a little more of.

Just like us, she shares sweet moments with her dog — and let’s be honest, it’s nice to see that we’re not the only ones who get this excited while talking with our four-legged family members!

@drewbarrymore Today, I sat down and had a converation with a model (Milo) from DREWMagazine. Available on newsstands nationwide, @walmart, @zinio_ and drewbarrymoremagazine.com. ♬ original sound – Drew Barrymore

She also posts totally relatable content about the way we often psych ourselves out when it comes to those Monday workout promises.

That laughing in the rain video she posted last week? Barrymore also shared a perfect response to it — the video was everything we could have hoped for.

We’re getting major One Tree Hill vibes with this one, in addition to soaking in the sheer joy on her face. If you need us, we’ll be dancing around our living room in our sweats!

She’s also living her best life in a video with 50 Cent — we’re only slightly jealous.

Barrymore has fun, and there’s nothing as important as taking the time to do that. Life can be overwhelming — but she shares video snippets that encourage us to let it go and enjoy every moment.

We can’t fail to mention her relationship with Adam Sandler!

She also takes a page out of the Grey’s Anatomy book and dances it out when she needs to let loose.

She doesn’t take herself too seriously, even when there’s a big fashion show on the horizon.

@drewbarrymore I don’t really go to fashion shows but @Dolce & Gabbana is one I think does it RIGHT! ♬ original sound – Drew Barrymore

Barrymore also acknowledges that she made a dream of her own come true. As a kid, she just wanted to be surrounded by optimism, especially in interview circuits — so she made a show that is based upon it.

This video sums her up perfectly; the big wish and joy she held while she explained why she loves New York is the same energy she channels daily. Do what makes you happy, bring joy to yourself, and you’ll be able to bring it to others.

If you find yourself getting too caught up in the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life or the negativity and mishaps that can sometimes happen, take a few moments to scroll through Barrymore’s TikTok, and you’ll undeniably find some laughter and happiness there.