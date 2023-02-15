Recently, actress Florence Pugh experienced drama on the set of a film where she was told to not worry and be darling. In the wake of this Olivia Wilde-led piece, she boarded Dune: Part Two and apparently there has been more than sand to like on the set.

The 27-year-old talks about shooting the project set to release in 2023 in a new article published by Vanity Fair. In the sequel, Pugh will stand alongside franchise veterans Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and fellow newcomer Austin Butler. Though such bright stars coming together can often lead to collisions of ego, she says this has not happened and everyone is still quite nice.

“I’ve worked with lots of older actors that I’ve had to pinch myself for working with. I’ve learnt a lot just by watching. To do Dune with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler]—they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two. They’re stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word. They’re just—they’re sparkly people. I’m now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting. For me to be able to work with the ‘young Hollywood’ of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them—to see that that’s the direction in which our industry is going is such a wonderful feeling.”

Elsewhere in the report filed around the release of a film of hers called The Wonder Pugh also shuts down another question about Don’t Worry Darling. She says she does not feel the need to get into the nitty-gritty surrounding this 2022 release, says social media increasingly stresses her out, and adds the current era of Hollywood where she can be honest about her looks is wonderful and it is important people who are fans of hers know she is not always composed and has off days just as much as others can have.

“I love it, I love it. When I started out, my granddad would always tell me off and be like, ‘why are you showing everyone your ugly spots?’ He’d be really confused as to why I’d show my cellulite. My answer was like, ‘well, I’d much rather do it than they do it, and then I feel ashamed.’ There’s no pretending with me. When I put on makeup and step in a wonderful dress, I give credit to the people that made me look like that, and I also want my fans to know that (a) I don’t look like that all the time and (b) I also have stress acne, and I also have hairy eyebrows, and I also have greasy hair. I’ve always thought that was a way better way to do it. Just be honest and open—then no one has to call you out for anything. You are who you are.”

Apart from Dune: Part Two, Pugh’s next movies include A Good Person and Oppenheimer. She began acting in 2014 and on television her work has included Marcella, The Little Drummer Girl, Hawkeye and Running Wild with Bear Grylls as herself. Her The Wonder piece is also quite good, and in our review we give it four stars and say it is a wonderful “female empowerment” story.