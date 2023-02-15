Florence Pugh immediately shuts down another annoying ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ question

With Florence Pugh repeatedly refusing to address the Don’t Worry Darling drama, one might think it’s all water under the bridge for the MCU alum, but her latest Vanity Fair profile might tell a different story for those still keen on analyzing every facet of this story to death.

The 2022 erotic thriller starring Pugh and Harry Styles was the subject of massive controversy when it premiered in September, turning an otherwise forgettable flick into the bread and butter of media coverage. This was all due to an alleged quarrel between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, with rumors suggesting the two even got into a screaming match on set.

Now, Pugh is celebrating one of her busiest years as an actress in a profile for Vanity Fair magazine and has appeared on their 2023 Hollywood cover. When asked about Don’t Worry Darling and what it was like for people to pick over her every word, Pugh immediately rebuffed the question and brought the conversation back to more amenable territory.

“Ideally I don’t really want to be going down the Don’t Worry Darling conversation because this whole release for The Wonder has been so positive and I’ve been really excited to talk about that. I don’t really feel the need to go into the nitty-gritty details of Don’t Worry Darling. So if it’s okay, I’ll probably just let that one sit.”

Whether it’s an agreement with Warner Bros. to not discuss the situation or Pugh just wishing to avoid more drama, it’s clear the actress doesn’t want to think about Don’t Worry Darling again. And why would she? Pugh is riding her stardom to more acclaim and fame day by day.

The Wonder is only one of the movies the Black Widow star has recently worked on, and it’ll only be a matter of time before she returns to the big screens in two major flicks, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Not too shabby, eh?