Florence Pugh and Rami Malek join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

As one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the business that’s built his reputation making original films on a scale that very few of his contemporaries are ever afforded, the biggest names in the industry would all jump at the chance to collaborate with Christopher Nolan.

The architect of the Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and more has always been famed for populating his ensembles with a mix of A-list stars, veteran character actors and fast-rising talents, but upcoming biographical drama Oppenheimer might boast his most stacked roster yet.

Nolan regular Cillian Murphy is playing the title role of Robert J. Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, with Emily Blunt on board as his wife Katherine Oppenheimer Vissering. On top of that, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon were added in key supporting parts, and now another pair of top-tier talents have been added.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Academy Award winner and recent No Time to Die villain Rami Malek has joined Oppenheimer, as has Oscar nominee and Marvel Cinematic Universe favorite Florence Pugh. On top of that, filmmaker and actor Benny Safdie has also signed on as Oppenheimer gears up to shoot. Based on nothing but the cast, we can expect this one to be a major awards season contender after it releases in the summer of 2023.