‘Dune: Part Two’ is getting an earlier release than expected, and you can thank the MCU

The epic space saga that is Dune will be returning to theatre screens just a little earlier than expected thanks to a complete shift around over at Marvel Studios. Dune: Part Two will arrive two weeks earlier than originally planned, going from Nov. 17 to Nov. 3 in 2023.

The Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel will still have its IMAX Screens so you can see the beauty of the upcoming film in the best environment possible.

Films have to carefully plan when they will be released, the timing is crucial, depending on what else is coming out at a similar time, what time of the year is it, whether it’s close to a holiday, etc. and this move may actually work in the Dune‘s favor. Thanks to Marvel pushing back a tonne of their releases, including Mahershala Ali’s Blade, Dune: Part Two has taken its spot, which was set for Nov. 3 and is now moved to Sept. 6, 2024.

Though Marvel fans will now have to wait almost a whole extra year for the famed vampire hunter, Dune fans may be happy to hear they have two weeks shaved off the wait.

It also works out better for Warner Bros. as well, as the date has them in less direct competition with other releases that were set to come out that same weekend. Nov. 17, 2023 will also see the release of Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls 3. Less competition could mean a larger opening weekend box office.

The sequel will see the return of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Chani (Zendaya), Glossu Raban (Dave Bautista), and Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) with new characters Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), Morgot Fenring (Léa Seydoux), and Feyd Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) also joining the fight.