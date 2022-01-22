Dwayne Johnson says he’s been training for ‘Black Adam’ since the womb

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming DCEU blockbuster Black Adam, star Dwayne Johnson reveals that he’s been patiently awaiting the genre role for a long time.

As many fans are aware, Johnson has expressed a strong interest in portraying the notable figure since he was cast in the role, even going as far as to say that any other characters that wrong Black Adam will undoubtedly meet a disastrous fate. While discussing the film with Men’s Journal, the versatile actor assured fans that the upcoming role has been one of the most difficult in his illustrious career.

Johnson, who presents a staggering physical appearance and dedicates endless hours to the gym, said in the interview, “The training we did for this movie was the most arduous I’ve ever done in my life.” Johnson has also been adamant about his desire to introduce a different perspective on the anti-hero as compared to his image in the comics. With this in mind, Johnson happily provided insight into his version of the character, “I promise you this: The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.”

Additionally, Johnson proudly revealed to Men’s Journal that the excitement to play such a prominent DC character has subconsciously been with him since before he could even speak.

I started training for Black Adam when I came out of the womb. I believe I was born to play this character. But in all honesty, this project has been with me for 10 ten years now. The process began when we started to stand the material up and really developed it into what it is present day. Once the start date was agreed on by our Seven Bucks production company, the rest of my team, Warner Bros. Studio, and DC Comics, I started to build an exhaustive training program with my coach Dave Rienzi. I wanted to come into this in the best shape of my career. via Men’s Journal

The decorated wrestler-turned-actor, known for his noteworthy performances in San Andreas (2015) Rampage (2018), is certainly no stranger to perfecting each character delivered to him on a metaphorical silver platter. Moreover, Johnson has called Black Adam the role he was “born to play” on several occasions. Luckily, devoted DC fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see Johnson give his all in the much-anticipated megahit.

Black Adam is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.