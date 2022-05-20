Dwayne Johnson’s beefy ‘Black Adam’ clip sets the fandom on fire
Production for the upcoming DCEU film Black Adam began earlier this month, and Dwayne Johnson, with all the swagger we’ve come to expect from one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, took to Twitter for a behind-the-scenes clip to show off the titular character’s costume. That, or his muscle definition, which would be rather redundant to show off at this point.
In the clip, Dwayne Johnson trudges determinedly onto set, donned in Black Adam’s get-up, while Mongolian folk music sets a tone that works a little too perfectly.
DC fans were quick to marvel at the costume and express their excitement for the upcoming entry in the DCEU.
Others took note of the use of The Hu song “Wolf Totem” in the clip, which seemingly made the track go viral on Spotify.
Black Adam is set to be the eleventh film in the DCEU series of films, and will serve as a spinoff for fellow DC flick Shazam!. Dwayne Johnson leads the cast as Black Adam, who has been released after a 5000-year imprisonment to serve as a nemesis to Shazam, with whom he shares his powers. Other heroes confirmed for the film include Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).
Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, with his films collectively grossing over $10.5 billion across the globe, most notably with his role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Aside from Black Adam, Johnson will also be voicing Krypto the Superdog in the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets.
Black Adam will release on Oct. 21 later this year.