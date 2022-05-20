Dwayne Johnson’s beefy ‘Black Adam’ clip sets the fandom on fire

Production for the upcoming DCEU film Black Adam began earlier this month, and Dwayne Johnson, with all the swagger we’ve come to expect from one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, took to Twitter for a behind-the-scenes clip to show off the titular character’s costume. That, or his muscle definition, which would be rather redundant to show off at this point.

Now the fun part…



We go to work.



The wolf is always scratchin’ 🐺 #ManInBlack #BlackAdam⚡️

In theaters worldwide October 21st 🌎💪🏾@TheHuOfficial 🎶🇲🇳 pic.twitter.com/XhsyVwxRdF — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2022

In the clip, Dwayne Johnson trudges determinedly onto set, donned in Black Adam’s get-up, while Mongolian folk music sets a tone that works a little too perfectly.

DC fans were quick to marvel at the costume and express their excitement for the upcoming entry in the DCEU.

That looks like paint hahaha the costume defines your muscles very well, go get it !! Can’t wait 😜✊ — Theo 🐺 テオ (@ThTheo98) May 20, 2022

Can't wait to see the black Adam film I know it's going to have lots of action and and lots of power where it shows black Adam that is trying to change the world I know it will look tremendous and it will look awesome I cannot wait for films come out it will look awesome 🤩😲😇😲 — Matthew Allsopp (@MatthewAllsopp6) May 20, 2022

Others took note of the use of The Hu song “Wolf Totem” in the clip, which seemingly made the track go viral on Spotify.

and another song goes viral pic.twitter.com/AEEGS3E5pt — Nuno Barros (@Nun0_Barr0s) May 20, 2022

Shout out for using the Hu! My man! 👊💪 pic.twitter.com/kEBjq7XSpm — Nicholas Craig🇺🇦🇺🇲 (@OGSamuraiNC) May 20, 2022

Black Adam is set to be the eleventh film in the DCEU series of films, and will serve as a spinoff for fellow DC flick Shazam!. Dwayne Johnson leads the cast as Black Adam, who has been released after a 5000-year imprisonment to serve as a nemesis to Shazam, with whom he shares his powers. Other heroes confirmed for the film include Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, with his films collectively grossing over $10.5 billion across the globe, most notably with his role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Aside from Black Adam, Johnson will also be voicing Krypto the Superdog in the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets.

Black Adam will release on Oct. 21 later this year.