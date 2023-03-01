Early reactions to ‘The Mandalorian’ season three are overwhelmingly positive

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of season three of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian is finally back on the screens of excitable Star Wars fans, and it looks like two year-long wait was worth it. Season three of the Disney Plus original series, which sees the dad-son duo of Din Djarin and Grogu embark on new adventures together, is already generating quite the buzz after just one episode.

After spinoff show The Book of Boba Fett officially reunited Grogu with Din, following the former’s training stint alongside Luke Skywalker, season three is set to turn its attention towards exploring the world of Mandalore in unprecedented depth.

The cameo of one specific species has fans particularly thrilled, because it might just mean that a big Jedi mystery is finally closer to being solved.

PURRGIL ARE BACK IN MY STAR WARS EZRA BRIDGER COME HOME pic.twitter.com/pTg9r2Kpqs — kj/sol ☾🍓 MANDO SPOILERS (@rainsofkamino) March 1, 2023

The big elephant in the room that was Gina Carano’s removal from the show, following the actress’ questionable behavior, was apparently addressed in a “two second” explanation, which only further delighted the Mandalorian faithful.

the two second cara dune explanation 😭😭 see how easy it was to forget her character LMAOOO LOSER pic.twitter.com/OJO4eaKqGh — DIN COMEBACK TODAY (@lothalsjedi) March 1, 2023

gina carano watching #TheMandalorian from home, unemployed, skint and jealous, and hearing about how her shitty character had a shitty send-off: pic.twitter.com/cnbqXi4t30 — everett · tlou spoilers!! 🌿 (@hisbrokenwatch) March 1, 2023

Of course, the usual Din/Grogu shenanigans – which, for many, have always always been the selling point of the show – were aplenty in the new chapter of the Star Wars series.

Critics, who had early access to the first two episodes, praised the quick return into gear in the action-packed episodes, as well as all the delightful classic Star Wars lore throughout. Most also agreed that the second chapter is when things really start picking up on Mandalore, with ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt calling it “some of the most interesting storytelling in all of Star Wars,” and The Whirl Girls’ Roxy Striar teasing chapter 18’s”wild ending.” Star Wars Fans are in for a treat.