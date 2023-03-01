While promoting the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian earlier, Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau commented on the timeline of his Disney Plus universe, saying that Grogu spent two years training with Luke Skywalker.

This sparked the ire of fans who were quick to realize that this meant Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) spent two years riding through the galaxy using public transport, while Boba Fett and Fennec Shand spent the same amount of time in Tatooine lounging around before engaging in battle with the Pyke Syndicate.

Jon Favreau clarifies how much time Luke and Grogu have spent together between Seasons 2 and 3 of #TheMandalorian. https://t.co/4KvXkzSHQa pic.twitter.com/JBi5HdwKEO — Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2023

Thankfully, in an interview with Variety, Favreau has clarified his previous statement in regards to Grogu’s training with Luke.

“It’s probably about the real-time that we’ve experienced it. So, it was the end of season two when they say goodbye, we checked in, in The Book of Boba Fett about a year ago, when they parted company again, and then he rejoined the Mandalorian.”

The timeframe he lands on is “somewhere between zero and two years.” So, he didn’t really say anything that much different than what he said earlier, and even he seemed confused while he was going through the time himself. To be fair, he is on the money with his timeline if he did write it to take place in real-time. Season two of The Mandalorian ended in December 2020, while Grogu reunited with Din in The Book of Boba Fett in February 2022, meaning Grogu would have been with Luke for just over a year.

Image via Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

It still does not explain what happened to Boba Fett. After all, Fett and Shand kill Bib Fortuna at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian, and the beginning of The Book of Boba Fett sees them take over Mos Espa as Daimyo. The only explanation that fits is that because of how many flashbacks that series had, it could have jumped around in time and that show could have taken place over a year.

After all, the Mandalorian did go to three different planets during The Book of Boba Fett,so it’s unlikely that he just spent an afternoon in each of them. Honestly, fans should be happy if Grogu actually spent a year training with Luke, as that means he’s probably going to be that much more connected with the Force, and therefore more powerful.

We should find out more about the timeline during The Mandalorian’s third season, which you can watch on Disney Plus.