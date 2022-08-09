‘Echo’ set photos reveal the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin

Vincent D’Onofrio will be returning as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, in the upcoming Disney Plus show Echo, according to newly-leaked set photos giving us our first look at the white-suited villain in the show.

D’Onofrio previously appeared in the Disney Plus show Hawkeye, with Echo being a spinoff of that show. Echo stars Aqua Cox in the titular role of Maya Lopez, AKA Echo.

The set images of D’Onofrio were shared by the Instagram account atlanta_filming Tuesday.

The post appears to coincide with other initial reports of D’Onofrio being spotted on the set of Echo on Twitter by entertainment journalist Lizzie Hill.

“Yes. Kingpin has been spotted on the set of #Echo recently in a scene involving a little girl and ice cream (and a fight! 😳). Seems as if we have some flashbacks being filmed for the series,” Hill wrote Monday evening.

Yes. Kingpin has been spotted on the set of #Echo recently in a scene involving a little girl and ice cream (and a fight! 😳). Seems as if we have some flashbacks being filmed for the series. — Lizzie Hill – EiC The Cosmic Circus (@MsLizzieHill) August 8, 2022

It’s been known for a while now that Echo would be filming in Georgia, though Marvel used the fake name Grasshopper in its production list, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Grasshopper is indeed listed as a Marvel production that is currently filming in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s website.

D’Onofrio’s Kingpin was previously set up in Hawkeye as Echo’s defacto “uncle” who raised her, despite the fact that she would later shoot the large-statured gangster in retribution for Kingpin having ordered the assassination of her father. The character of Echo, with the help of some of the training she received during her upbringing, has the ability to exactly copy the moves of her opponent as a martial artist who also happens to be deaf.

With Echo, Maya “must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward,” according to the synopsis on IMDb.

D’Onofrio has already been confirmed as part of the cast as well as Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, according to the IMDb cast list. That may pose Echo as potentially setting the stage for the forthcoming reboot of the Man Without Fear in the upcoming Disney Plus show Daredevil: Born Again.

Echo is expected to be released on Disney Plus in 2023.