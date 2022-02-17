Eight filmmakers to create stunning fashion exhibit at The Met

The first Monday in May belongs to the Met Gala, and this year’s theme for the spring exhibition is an ode to fashion in America. A follow-up to last year’s A Lexicon of Fashion, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, is currently scheduled to land this summer and promises to deliver some incredible collaborations with renowned filmmakers.

Eight directors will work together to bring the second part of the stunning exhibition to life in the coming weeks. Chloé Zhao, Autumn de Wilde, Martin Scorsese, Tom Ford, Regina King, Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, and Julie Dash will create stunning displays that highlight fashion in America.

In an overview of the upcoming fixture on the museum’s website, The Met notes that part two will open on May 7, stating:

“Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion—opening in the American Wing period rooms on May 7, 2022—will present sartorial narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those rooms.”

Head curator Andrew Bolton shares more about the heart of the Anthology of Fashion, which will take visitors deeper than the Lexicon exhibit, and for good reason. Speaking to Variety, Bolton said the following about the stories, names, and often overlooked fashion curators in our history.

“The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers. What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history. So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

Bolton also notes that feedback from visitors has been great with the first installment, and they’re looking forward to more as the Anthology of Fashion opens.