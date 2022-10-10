Eileen Ryan, mother of Sean Penn, has died, age 94

Actress Eileen Ryan passed away overnight in her home at the age of 94. She was the mother to Sean Penn, Chris Penn, and Michael Penn and had a screen career which spanned over half a century.

Ryan’s passing was confirmed via media release and a follow-up tweet from Michael Penn paying tribute to his late mother, born on Oct. 16 1927.

We lost mom yesterday 💔 pic.twitter.com/r9XSKdEeE5 — Michael Penn (@MPenn) October 10, 2022

Eileen’s screen career kicked off as early as the 1950’s, a decade during which she met Leo Penn, also an actor and director. They would go on to have three children, Sean, Chris, and Michael, and were married for over 40 years before Leo’s passing in 1998.

Ryan had an extensive list of acting credits across both film and television – including Parenthood, Feast, and Eight Legged Freaks in the former, and The Twilight Zone, Ally McBeal and ER in the latter, though this barely begins to scratch the surface of what was an extensive Hollywood career. She also portrayed Sean and Chris’ onscreen grandmother in At Close Range.

Leo and Eileen continued their entertainment industry dynasty through their three sons. Sean and Chris very much followed in her acting footsteps, while Michael went down a slightly different path, taking the music route instead.

Chris Penn passed away in 2006 as a result of an unspecified heart condition. He appeared in films such as Reservoir Dogs, Rush Hour, and Starsky and Hutch. Sean Penn continues to add to his acting resume, with two Oscars under his belt for his performances in Milk and Mystic River. He most recently appeared in the TV miniseries Gaslit.