Elisabeth Moss starring in Hulu thriller series from ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator

Emmy award-winning actor Elisabeth Moss is set to star as the lead in Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s upcoming new FX-produced thriller, The Veil. Moss will also serve as an executive producer on the show, which will air on Hulu.

The show will explore the relationship between two women, one of whom is played by Moss, as they “play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Knight stated that “I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary… We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure, and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time.” He further noted, “FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”

Knight adapted Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol for FX in 2019 and has adapted Great Expectations into an upcoming miniseries for the channel.

FX shared Knight’s sentiments, with president of original programming Nick Grad noting, “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role. Steven’s scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.”

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, starring Moss as June Osborne will begin airing on FX next month. She will also appear in Taika Waititi’s upcoming film Next Goal Wins.