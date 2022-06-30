Elliot Page just signed up for his first dating app, so best of luck to you

Get in line ladies, the Umbrella Academy heartthrob Elliot Page has finally gotten himself a dating profile. At 35 years old, Page decided it was time to get back in the game and date as mere mortals do. His good friend and UA co-star Ritu Arya, who portrays Lila Pitts, helped Page set up his dating app profile.

For anyone looking to be Elliot Page’s next hot date, well, that won’t be so easy, as the actor did not specify which of the many, many apps he opted for; Tinder, Bumble, Raya, Plenty of Fish, OkCupid, Hinge…just to name a few. But you can hurry and check out the Instagram story here before it disappears forever.

Page was previously married to choreographer Emma Portner, who he met on Instagram, but the couple divorced in 2021. Little is known of Page’s love life since.

Page made history in March / April of 2021, becoming the first transgender male to appear on the cover of Time magazine. In the featured article, Page described himself as queer and non-binary. Before that, on Feb. 14, 2014, Page — who at that time presented as female — came out as gay during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s “Time to Thrive” conference in Las Vegas. Therefore, we can only rightly assume that Page is attracted to women, but his sexuality remains undisclosed following his transition.

Page has become an inspiration for countless transgender, non-binary and queer individuals all across the globe. It’s only fair that he finds some happiness and closure for himself. Best of luck to you, Elliot Page. And best of luck to you too, hopeful singletons.