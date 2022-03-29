Ahead of the hotly anticipated release of the third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy this summer, actor Elliot Page is giving a first look at his reworked character.

“Meet Viktor Hargreeves ☂️,” Page captioned the image of the character from the new season on his Instagram.

The Umbrella Academy focuses on an adoptive family of super-powered individuals tasked with saving the world. In the first two seasons, in 2019 and 2020, the Academy Award-nominated Page portrayed the character Vanya Hargreeves, who has the power of converting sound into energy.

However, in 2020, between season two and the forthcoming season three, Page — who uses he/him and they/them pronouns — came out as a trans man. The change in the character’s name and appearance seems to confirm that Number Seven, as the character is also called, has also transitioned within the world of the show.

The official Netflix Instagram account replied to the post with a string of heart emojis.

Earlier this month, Netflix released a teaser for season three of the show, but it did not contain Page in the video. Given the somewhat personal connection, it seems fairly appropriate that the actor was able to announce the character change himself — officially — on his own social media.

In the teaser, the Umbrella Academy family members appeared poised to spar with another mysterious group of super-powered beings, the Sparrow Academy, which seems to be the mirror image of our protagonists formed in the wake of timeline changes at the end of season two.

The Umbrella Academy season three hits Netflix June 22.