The long wait is over and our favourite superhero family is back. Netflix has finally released a trailer and release date for season 3 of The Umbrella Academy

This morning, Netflix released a teaser trailer on their social media announcing that the show would release on the 22nd of June 2022. The short video showed our superpowered family ready to spar with the mysterious Sparrow Academy, another group of superpowered beings who seem to parallel our protagonists – formed in the wake of the changes to the timeline in season 2. The trailer doesn’t give us much more information than that, but we will hopefully learn more in the ensuing months.

Fans are clearly excited for the show to return, having formed attachments to the deep and messy characters:

I CANT WAIT FOR MY BBS TO RETURN 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/VAVRqDc04d — assemblers | team witch ᗢ (@assemblers_) March 13, 2022

One eagle-eyed observer even spotted a difference in styling between the seasons:

FIVE GOT THE EMO HAIR IN THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY S3 NOT BEN 💀 pic.twitter.com/s8lMeWlkjC — el ☂︎︎ (@FIVESFURY) March 13, 2022

We’ll have to wait until June to see exactly what happens when the teams clash, but until then you can watch the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix now.