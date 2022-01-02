‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 posters reveal the Sparrows

It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten any official updates on The Umbrella Academy‘s third season, which doesn’t have an official release date as of yet, but is widely expected to premiere somewhere around the summer of 2022 after the first two runs of episodes landed in February 2019 and July 2020 respectively.

Inevitably, fans have been waiting longer than usual due to the effects of the pandemic, with the massively popular comic book adaptation joining Season 2 of The Witcher and Season 4 of Stranger Things in facing a much lengthier than anticipated absence from our screens.

That’s made things even more excruciating for The Umbrella Academy‘s sizeable fanbase when the most recent finale ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that saw the Hargreeves siblings emerge in an alternate reality. The marketing campaign has begun turning the gears, though, and you can check out a full set of character posters teasing the residents of the Sparrow Academy below.

That’s Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Justin H. Min as Ben, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme and of course, the Existential Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher. Official images are often followed by footage, so we may not be too far away from seeing The Umbrella Academy Season 3 in motion.