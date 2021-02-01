Netflix Reveals New Look At The Sparrows In The Umbrella Academy Season 3

While we don’t yet have a release date for the third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, production looks to be getting underway in Toronto. To this end, the online giant have shared a behind-the-scenes image of the new and returning cast members who make up the Sparrow Academy, the team created as the result of the Hargreeves changing the timeline of the series when travelling into the 1960s.

We briefly saw the Sparrows at the end of season 2, including a changed (and alive) Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min) as their leader. The new image shows off the matching jackets for the alternate timeline superpowered family, proving that coordinated outfits aren’t exclusive to any one continuity. As well as Min, we see Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Cazzie David, Genesis Rodriguez, and Jake Epstein. Unfortunately, however, there’s no sign of the telekinetic cube member of the group, presumably due to wardrobe issues.

The upcoming episodes of the streaming hit are likely to deal with the tensions between Sir Reginald’s new team and the more familiar siblings. In addition, showrunner Steve Blackman has hinted that we could see more of the thirty-six babies mysteriously born on the same day, and what happened to the ones that didn’t end up joining the Academy. Based on what we’re hearing from the cast, fans should be expecting big things, albeit with the challenge of topping the excellent second year.

Unlike many other elements of The Umbrella Academy TV show, the Sparrow Academy haven’t received much attention yet in the comics, although Gerard Way is planning to name the fourth volume of the series after them. In any case, Netflix are well invested in the future of the franchise and for now, we’re excited to get more glimpses behind-the-scenes of the program as it continues shooting.