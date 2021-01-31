The Umbrella Academy Star Says Season 3 Will Blow Your Socks Off

When The Umbrella Academy returned for a second season in July of last year, the comic book adaptation firmly established itself as one of Netflix’s biggest TV shows. 43 million viewers checked out the second adventure of the dysfunctional Hargreeves clan in the first four weeks it was available, and while those numbers lagged slightly behind the 45 million who saw the first run of episodes, it nonetheless dominated the Top 10 most-watched list for weeks.

In fact, the streaming service’s diverse roster of small screen exclusives proved to be so popular throughout 2020 that The Umbrella Academy was only the eighth biggest series of the year behind Bridgerton, Lupin, The Queen’s Gambit, Season 4 of Money Heist, Tiger King, reality dating show Too Hot to Handle and Ryan Murphy’s Ratched, but the boardroom were clearly more than happy with the numbers it pulled in, with season 3 being given the official green light in November.

Shooting is expected to kick off in Toronto as early as next month, meaning that the gang could be back on our screens before the end of 2021. What the next run has in store for us remains to be seen, but star David Castaneda recently took to social media and teased that the third outing of The Umbrella Academy is going to be worth the wait.

Season 3 gonna blow the socks off the closet. @UmbrellaAcad

Get at me bih. — David Castañeda (@DavidCastanedaJ) January 30, 2021

The cliffhanger ending of season 2 has already laid out the broad direction of The Umbrella Academy‘s third run, with the Hargreeves family returning to an alternate 2019 where they discover their father has formed the Sparrow Academy instead, with Ben still alive in this particular timeline. The Sparrows have all been cast already, and a war could be brewing behind the objects of Sir Reginald’s affections as the original crew get used to their new and incredibly confusing surroundings.