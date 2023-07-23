Elon Musk fixes everything, changes Twitter logo to 1/26th of the alphabet

Citizens the world over breathed deep the sweet scent of cultural détente today as noted problem-solver and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced the change that will fix everything: The Twitter logo is going to be an “X” now.

The decision to change Twitter’s logo from a bird – an animal that makes a tweeting sound, to an X – which does not, was announced through Musk’s Twitter account on Sunday. Additionally, the Cybertruck window disrupter let followers know that the domain “X.com,” once home to Musk’s early-days’ online banking ambitions, would now redirect to Twitter. The shift has been widely cited as exactly the shot in the arm that the struggling social media platform needs, and also as the determining factor in your father’s decision to start hugging you again.

Screengrab via Twitter

Twitter has seen a wide range of changes since Musk took control of the company in October of last year – when he declared his intention to eventually transition the website into an “everything app” called X. Sunday’s announcement marked the first notable move toward this goal, and the first time that users could feel the heartbeat of the universe, knowing that all was right with the world thanks to this perfect and necessary change.

According to Wikipedia, the letter X is the 24th letter in the English alphabet. Known for its ability to elicit a hard-K sound followed by a hissing noise, it has not — historically speaking — ever given any Twitter user the ability to read more than 600 tweets in a day, access the site’s contents without an account, or stop the free market exchange of perceived authority through the sale of blue check marks.