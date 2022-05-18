A court-submitted declaration from a woman describing herself as the friend of Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, claims Heard’s mother told her the Aquaman star and Tesla founder Elon Musk were in a court battle over embryos and that the billionaire once gifted her a bugged Tesla.

This has all come to light amid Heard’s legal battle with Johnny Depp, in a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits.

A statement submitted to the court by Jennifer Howell, who described herself as Henriquez’s “chosen sister,” contained the strange series of revelations, some of which seemed to contradict Henriquez’s previous testimony.

Henriquez’s friendship with Howell was brought up during cross-examination of her testimony Wednesday, by Depp’s team.

On cross: Whitney Heard is asked by #JohnnyDepp’s lawyer about her relationship with Jennifer Howell. A friend of hers. Howell disputes WH account #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/ylE6VGLGmT — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) May 18, 2022

“I knew Paige Heard, Amber and Whitney’s mother,” Howell wrote in the court document.

“Paige shared with me while I was visiting Whitney that Elon Musk had gifted a Tesla or multiple Teslas (not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out they were ‘bugged.’ Paige told me that Amber said Elon was controlling, abusive and that she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos that they had created together.”

Howell went on to state that Musk allegedly wanted to “destroy” the embryos, but Amber wanted to keep them to have a baby, Paige allegedly told her. The late mother of The Adderall Diaries star went on to say she thought Depp was an “angel” compared to Musk, according to Howell’s account, and that Amber was “violent” to Depp.

“Paige told me that Johnny was either an ‘angel’ or a ‘saint’ compared to Elon, and she wished Amber and Johnny would reconcile. Paige also told me the reason Johnny and Amber broke up was because Amber was violent and emotional and loved Johnny so much that she could not control it.”

The declaration also stated Amber’s sister, Henriquez, allegedly told her Amber hit Depp, among other startling revelations.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation, for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.

Depp’s lawsuit against Heard centers around an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims is referenced in the piece.

Heard also has other witnesses lined up to testify, including actor Ellen Barkin, and Depp himself. This will be the second time Depp has taken the stand after he previously testified on behalf of himself and was cross-examined by Heard’s team.