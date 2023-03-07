Elon Musk Twitter-fights ex-employee and it’s publicly embarrassing

Yesterday, an former employee of Twitter tagged Elon Musk to complain that access to his work computer had been cut nine days earlier. Surprisingly, Musk responded and the Twitter gloves came off, continuing a public spat that is still happening as of this writing.

It all began when Haraldur Thorleifsson, who goes by the name Halli, tweeted to Musk that HR could not even confirm whether he was still an employee, while claiming 200 other Twitter employees have also been denied access to their work computers.

Dear @elonmusk 👋



9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees.



However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails.



Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here? — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 6, 2023

Elon Musk, who was just blasted over Twitter’s alleged lack of concern for safety, actually responded, asking him what work he was doing.

What work have you been doing? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all is that Halli replied, explaining that answering would be breaking confidentiality, and then Elon Musk actually gave his approval to do so.

Surely, a public discussion with an employee or ex-employee on such issues is better served in DMs, as Halli respectfully offered, but Musk seemed to not care (which, all things considered, is not too surprising).

It’s approved, you go ahead — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Halli proceeds with permission.

Among others:

– led the effort to save about $500k on one SaaS contract. Supported closing down many others

– led prioritization of design projects across the company to make sure we were able to deliver with a small team — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

I could go on.



Am I allowed to talk about how the company has operated since you took over? — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

Halli probably did himself no favors asking Musk if he could talk about how the company is doing since he took over, but Musk ignored that particular question anyway.

Figma.



All active design projects. — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

After explaining what he does for the company, Musk asks for visual proof. Is this necessary when you consider the alleged existence of Twitter’s HR department? Even more so, why not just ask who his supervisor is, and find out from that supervisor? Is Twitter really that disorganized? OK, don’t answer that last question.

– Level up from what design to what? Pics or it didn’t happen.

– We haven’t hired design roles in 4 months

– What changes did you make to help with the youths? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Halli even honestly explains to Musk that he has every right to fire him. However, he was never informed of his termination, and can’t seem to get answers from HR and, despite getting responses from Musk, has still not received a direct answer.

To be clear. You have every right to lay me off. That's totally fair and fine.



But usually people are told when that happens. Maybe with a letter or something.



Which didn't happen for 9 days despite multiple emails to you and others. — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

But Musk doesn’t know when to draw the line. He publicly states that Halli is indepently wealthy, does no actual work, and that he uses his disability as an excuse.

Clearly, Musk has no PR team, which he desperately needs because he’s seemingly not smart enough (oh no, there I said it!) not to tweet out such things.

The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm.



Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Halli responded, explaining his disability.

Hi again @elonmusk 👋



I hope you are well.



I’m fine too. I’m thankful for your interest in my health.



But since you mentioned it, I wanted to give you more info.



I have muscular dystrophy. It has many effects on my body.



Let me tell you what they are: https://t.co/2vb16kP6Yv — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

For a long time I thought my arms would remain strong. A doctor told me they would.



But they ended up losing strength. Which, I don’t mind telling you, was hard to accept.



But you okay the cards you are dealt and I’ve managed to create a wonderful life. — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

And he also explained that he was doing the right thing by communicating with HR.

And now finally to my fingers, which I know you have great concern for. Thank you for that btw.



I'll tell you what I told them. I'm not able to do manual work (which in this case means typing or using a mouse) for extended periods of time without my hands starting to cramp. — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

Yet, even Halli can’t help himself with a dig back at Musk.

Oh! I forgot to mention that I read you can't go to the toilet on your own either @elonmusk



I'm sorry to hear about that. I know the feeling.



The only difference is I can't do it because of a physical disability and you're afraid someone you hurt will attack you while you poop. https://t.co/0XcsMpJW9z — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

Musk claims that Halli is looking for a big payout, hence why he went public. Of course, this completely ignores the fact that it was Halli who suggested that the conversation not take place in a public forum, and that it was Musk who encouraged otherwise.

He has a prominent, active Twitter account and is wealthy. The reason he confronted me in public was to get a big payout.



From what I’ve been told, he’s done almost no work for the past four months, middle-management or otherwise.



Despite his claims on Twitter that he did… https://t.co/LGuAlg4Eew — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Musk then suggests that since Halli did no work anyway, how could he be fired?

But was he fired? No, you can’t be fired if you weren’t working in the first place! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Halli then ends the spat by inquiring whether he will still get paid what he’s owed.

I hope that helps! Let me know if you are going to pay what you owe me?



I think you can afford it? — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

The three most embarrassing things about this Twitter conversation are, first of all, the fact that it happened publicly. It’s foolish that Musk was OK with that.



Secondly, Musk claiming that Halli’s disability is just an excuse. That’s likely to be the most controversial aspect of this exchange.

Lastly, it seems clear that Twitter was not sure when Halli worked there, if he ever did, or who his supervisor is. They should have found that out before asking him on social media.

Yet, as Elon himself has said before, at least Twitter is entertaining.