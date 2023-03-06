‘Roflmao’? Elon Musk reacts childishly to serious Twitter safety concerns

Perhaps in the most unsurprising news of all time, Twitter is experiencing regular outages, probably due to the fact that CEO Elon Musk keeps slashing staff from the company and seriously hindering its ability to function. With recent outages becoming more and more common, Musk reacts about how you would expect.

Musk recently laid off even more employees in an additional round of cuts, slashing the company’s workforce even further after the 3,700 employees let go so far. The effects of those cuts are being felt, as there was an outage earlier today which gave people a complicated-to-understand API error. The site also went down on March 1.

For his first reaction, the Twitter CEO responded to a BBC article saracsticastically, saying “Sorry for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has … trolls.” He then took a shot (if you can call it that) at the news organization itself, saying the offending tweet was from a “(real article from organization calling itself bbc).”

Isn’t he so clever and funny? He sure does seem to think so.

(real article from organization calling itself bbc) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

When someone decided to play along and said “before elon i NEVER had ANYONE say anything mean to me ever. it was a beautiful utopia. now i fear for my life daily,” Musk responded with something a teenage girl would write in 2004.

“Literally roflmao …”

Literally roflmao … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

One person perhaps put it best by calling out the CEO’s age.

“You are 57 years old,” they pointed out. Musk’s latest attempted drollery comes fast on the heels of a weird meme he posted about how women were “dangerous and violent,” proving he has the humor appreciation of a 17-year-old incel high schooler.

Regardless, the outages are probably going to become more and more frequent, and Musk desperately tries to make his $44 billion purchase of the company look like a smart move.