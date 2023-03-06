Twitter ‘API down’ error, explained

If you’re an avid Twitter user, you might notice that the site was down momentarily. That’s becoming a regular occurrence for Twitter, as it seems, which also experienced outages on March 1. Anyone attempting to access Twitter got met with an error code, which read as follows:

“{“errors”:[{“message”:”Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information”,”code”:467}]}.”

Essentially, Twitter locked itself out of its own API (Application Programming Interface), which is the reasoning behind the error message — and a rather hilarious one at that. Lately, Twitter has been working on restricting API as of the most recent updates, but it seemed to have crashed the site in the process. Many users couldn’t even access the site at all, and those who were about to couldn’t click a single link.

Ironically, “#Twitter Down” is trending right now as users ridicule the site for allowing its own API to lock itself and temporarily crash the site. At the time of the outage, the site went completely blank.

As The Independent outlines, “Twitter has been making changes to its API in recent weeks, apparently in an attempt to generate more money. The company announced recently that it would be largely cutting its free API support, effectively killing off third-party services that rely on it, such as third-party Twitter clients.”

There’s the general consensus that Twitter might have decided to terminate the API access suddenly without announcing the change to the general public — and in so doing crashed all systems that relied on the API.

Twitter has yet to comment on the incident, and neither has CEO Elon Musk, but as always, We Got This Covered will keep you updated with any changes.