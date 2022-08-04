After the somewhat disappointing Eternals film, MCU fans were left wondering whether a sequel would ever be in the cards. Though the film had plenty of cliffhangers and a nice little post-credits scene that showed the arrival of Thanos’ brother, Starfox, there has been no talk of a sequel — until now.

The Eternals film was hyped before its release, showing it would introduce a whole new group of powered beings into the MCU. These new characters have had a long, long history with earth and humanity, and bring a host of new powers to the table. But despite an interesting premise, stellar cast, and Oscar-winning director at the helm in Chloé Zhao, the film lost its way a little, and the villain was a bit of a letdown, to say the least.

Though the film didn’t really deliver, there are still plenty of fans looking forward to the characters’ return — so much so that they have already had their hopes raised and then dashed when a troll posted a fake announcement on Twitter. This latest news, however, comes from a different troll altogether. Patton Oswalt, who voiced Pip the Troll in the post-credits scene, has let slip that an Eternals 2 is in the cards with Zhao back to direct. The actor was a guest on the Today Show, which posted this clip to its TikTok account.

When asked about his role and working with Harry Styles, the actor at first seems to attempt to filibuster in order to move away from any spoilers, before then launching into the biggest spoiler of all.

“They have announced there’s going to be an Eternals sequel, Chloe Zhao is going to direct it. So hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip.”

After Marvel failed to mention any form of a sequel at this year’s Comic-Con, fans had felt it was unlikely we were going to be getting it anytime soon. However, if this announcement is to be believed, we may be seeing a sequel after all. Eternals 2 may be slotted into phase six of the MCU, which is currently rather sparse, with only the Fantastic Four film and the two Avengers films that will cap off the Multiverse Saga on the cards.

Although this announcement from Oswalt seems to be genuine, many will still wait for Marvel to confirm it before they are truly sure that the Eternals will be back once again.