Due to the sheer scale of action and the overwhelming number of characters, Marvel posters – and superhero movie posters in general – can visually be pretty busy things. Trying to elicit the maximum amount of excitement at a glance usually equates to explosions, headshots, grimacing, clenched fists, or hero poses.

However, one fan has taken a different approach and re-imagined our Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man from a more minimalist perspective that feels fresh and quite ‘far from home’ in terms of what we usually see for Marvel films. This Spider-Man: No Way Home fanart focuses on how a crucial part of Spider-Man’s suit can instantly allow a viewer to tell each version of the character apart.

A (Tony) stark image, the subtly different shapes and tones around the masks of the various costume iterations separate the three versions of Spider-Men (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire) hinted at appearing in the upcoming movie.

The fan poster is undoubtedly eye-catching and very ’60s in terms of the angular approach and color blocking. Still, it perhaps doesn’t quite capture the sheer scale, threat, and emotional involvement hinted at in the recent trailers of the upcoming film, which sees the return of many villains that have plagued the webhead throughout the reign of each actor. It’s an artistic approach that may not get everyone swinging over NYC, but the classic, stripped-back vibe would definitely suit a more one-shot movie version, maybe with a solo jazz-drum soundtrack.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters globally on Dec. 17.