Fans are impressed by Will Poulter’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ guns

Aside from the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, no one knows whether the star-spanning character of Adam Warlock will make his MCU debut as a villain or a hero, but Will Poulter’s latest social media appearances indicate whatever side he fights for, he’ll be bringing some serious “arm”-ament to bear.

The Maze Runner star recently made a trip to the Spanish island of Ibiza to celebrate the birthday of his friend, British-American Fashion designer Harris Reed, and photos that have surfaced since show the actor is in the kind of shape required for a superhero star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The beach snaps, which also featured Reed’s fellow friend and Poulter’s Midsommar co-star (as well as fellow MCU actor) Florence Pugh, showed Poulter has definitely been hitting the gym before and during GOTG 3’s filming and has the bulging biceps to prove it.

In the upcoming Guardians film, Poulter will portray Adam Warlock, who, in the original Marvel Comics source material, is engineered to be a perfect being who rebels against his creators and goes on to form the Infinity Watch, a group composed of Pip the Troll (who made his MCU debut in the post-credits scene of Eternals), Gamora, Drax, and a reformed version of Thanos. The Watch keeps an eye on the various Infinity Stones scattered throughout the galaxy in order to prevent the Infinity Gauntlet from ever being used again.

It’s not known what Warlock’s role will be in the MCU yet, but judging from appearances only it certainly seems that he’s going to look the part.