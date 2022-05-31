Fans debate the best Netflix original series of all time

There was once a time when Netflix only served as a middle-man for movies and television shows, but those days seem like a distant dream now. Indeed, Netflix wouldn’t be close to the company we know today without its exclusive programming, introducing us to content that may have never made it to our cable boxes, for better or worse.

And with so many shows soaring in popularity amongst the public, they’ve naturally entered a competitive landscape; a landscape that social media is all too used to occupying. With a flick of the thumb, IMDb’s Twitter account gave an all-star lineup of Netflix’s best exclusive content for fans to rifle through and declare the best.

This Herculean choice consisted of Sex Education, Dark, BoJack Horseman, Black Mirror, Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, The Crown, The Haunting of Hill House, Squid Game, When They See Us, The Queen’s Gambit, and Ozark.

The consensus is Stranger Things, The Queen’s Gambit, and Dark being the superior shows, each of them showing up repeatedly in replies to the tweet. It’s no surprise to see the Duffer Brothers’ masterpiece so high up, given that the recent release of the show’s fourth season is still quite fresh in the minds of many.

Stranger things and dark — ︵✰𝙈𝙧 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙗𝙮࿐ ( June 14 My B'day ) (@Syedhaider7933) May 31, 2022

Queen's Gambit for me! Because I haven't seen most of the others. — Sadamé (@Sadame1897) May 31, 2022

Stranger Things. Queen's Gambit. DARK! I loved Dark. I've seen many of the others but these three are the best. — ajah of the green ajah (@ajah) May 31, 2022

Others were having none of the limited choices put forward by IMDb, and went rogue by naming the likes of Mindhunter, Love, Death & Robots, and Sense8, among others.

Mindhunter, Midnight Mass, Bridgerton, The Witcher pic.twitter.com/DMXHN0v6Cc — Diletta Shakespeare (@DileShakespeare) May 31, 2022

Love+death+robots

Bojack

Stranger things

Sex education

Haunting

when they see us — élito (@weltonJohn_png) May 31, 2022

No matter the opinion, it’s no question that Netflix has been responsible for some of this era’s greatest shows, and it’s only a matter of time until yet another series becomes worthy of being stacked up against Stranger Things or Ozark.