Fans Debate Whether Hawkeye is the Best Disney Plus Marvel Show

This discussion was recently featured on a Reddit thread as to whether Hawkeye was the best Disney Plus Marvel show thus far. Or alternatively, what IS the best of the Disney Plus Marvel shows? Ask ten different people, you’ll get ten different answers to this one.

As happens with Reddit threads, a lot of the subthreads detour off into the other shows or they get REALLY specific about one particular aspect of Hawkeye. The arguments basically go like this FOR Hawkeye being the best of the shows.

1- Hawkeye (possibly) has the least CGI. So, if you’re watching superhero shows and hate CGI, well there’s that.

2- It was just as good as the other fantastical shows with magic, time travel and more, yet it was so much more down to Earth featuring two people with a bow and arrow beating up Russian bros in tracksuits. It’s nice to see the MCU getting back to street level stuff.

3- It’s easy to relate to a guy just trying to fix a situation so he can go spend Christmas with his family.

4- Fantastic chemistry between pretty much everyone, but especially between Yelena and Kate.

And then there are the arguments against Hawkeye being the best :

1- It doesn’t push any boundaries like the other shows did and is largely just re-imagining the street level stuff the Netflix shows did.

2- Yelena’s lack of investigation into the story about Clint and Natasha that was her reason for accepting the contract to kill him, as well as her final confrontation with Clint at the end, rang pretty hollow. It was extremely anti-climactic, and dare we add, the whistle bit brought back uncomfortable comparisons to the “Martha” moment from Batman V Superman.

3- There was a lot of confusion about the McGuffin for the entire series, the watch that the tracksuit mafia was after.

4- A wildly varying amount of tracksuit mafia members. Are they cloning themselves? That’s a lot of bros.

The thread features a lot of interesting thoughts both about Hawkeye and the other MCU shows, with lots of people making some solid cases for and against them all.

DanbyWho12 takes on the what works and didn’t for them in Loki, which seemed to be overall one of the most popular of the MCU shows discussed.

Omherrera1 dug the way Wandavision really set up the future for the characters.

Losingmymind251095 had a lot to say about the animated What If? show and how it could serve as a testing ground for future main storyline arcs. This happened again and again to stories from the comic book version of What If? so this seems on point.

But our favorite observation came from thelegend90210 who really summed it all up…