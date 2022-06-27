Fan’s droid contest entry gets made and appears in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode

It’s been a long time coming, over three years in fact, but Lucasfilm Build my Droid winner Camille Manet has finally seen her award-winning droid come to life onscreen in an actual episode of Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi

imited series. Manet entered the contest back in 2019 when it was announced as a promotion for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Through the Build My Droid contest, Lucasfilm brought one fan’s idea to life in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Hear from winner Camille Manet on her process and design in this behind-the-scenes special.



All episodes of #ObiWanKenobi are streaming now on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mgwAq2Lqth — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) June 27, 2022

The 25-year-old Paris native is a lifelong Star Wars fan and was thrilled to receive the news that her design would be featured onscreen in the penultimate episode of the latest Star Wars streaming series. In a behind-the-scenes special posted to the official Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter account, Manet responded emotionally to being told her droid, KP-1, would be making an actual canon appearance in the show by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang.

“That actually means a lot to me because I grew up watching the OGs and watching prequels coming out in the theater,” Manet said. “Obi-Wan was my favorite character as a kid and still is,” she told StarWars.com. “I was actually really moved to learn that it would be in Obi-Wan Kenobi precisely because of that.”

Today's droid is KP-1! This droid is extra special, because it's actually the winner of the Build My Droid contest from 2019! Designed by Camille Manet, this droid was finally brought to life in Obi-Wan Kenobi part 5#StarWars #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/OtJbxtvV0D — Star Wars Droid Daily (@dontconfrontant) June 24, 2022

Though the droid appearing onscreen bears the unmistakable LucasFilm touch — such as the droid’s standard astromech head utilized by R2-D2 and BB-8 — the design that ends up onscreen is unmistakably Manet’s, a cone with a semi-circular base, topped with a projector head featuring a multitude of gadgets and attachments.

Manet told StarWars.com: “I had the wheel as a starting point of the design. I really wanted the wheel, but then I thought about putting it horizontally, and the idea was the arms could be on it and be retractable. I was hoping, at least, that it was a new design when it came to the tools.”

The Build Your Droid contest was part of a partnership between Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Force For Change initiative and FIRST, a robotics community seeking to inspire the future generations in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), and creative arts. Ironically though, Manet doesn’t hail from creative art or STEM background. She’s just a fan. “I love cinema, I love movies, and I love Star Wars,” she told StarWars.com.