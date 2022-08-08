Fans get their hopes up after Rosario Dawson’s ‘Punisher’ tease

The staple of the Netflix Marvel series Rosario Dawson has leaked the future of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and fans are jubilant at the news.

Speaking at Chicago Comic Entertainment Expo, Dawson tempted the Kevin Feige sniper team by revealing that the former Netflix series will be reborn in the modern Disney Plus canon with a return from Bernthal. With a character who has such an immense following, it didn’t take long for fans to revel in the news.

Bernthal making the return follows Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil for She-Hulk and an 18-episode Disney Plus series, so what does Marvel have in store for the serial killer who kills serial killers? Fans have their wish lists out, and among the requests is for Tom Holland to reprise his role as Spider-Man.

PUNISHER WITH JOHN BERNTHAL BACK!?! THANK YOU FEIGE🙏🏻🙏🏻

pic.twitter.com/ZzSaJudnV4 — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) August 7, 2022

The Punisher is getting revived so I would love Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal to be reunited again. We need that mcu team up pic.twitter.com/XZeEwBkfJA — Aniq (@aniqrahman) August 7, 2022

Karen Page is another one who fans are dying to see back alongside Frank Castle, with their tumultuous relationship surely something that’d continue after Daredevil and the first two seasons of The Punisher.

Yes, the Punisher news is very exciting…. But I need to know if Karen Page is also back. Legally, you can’t have Frank Castle without her. Those are the rules. pic.twitter.com/08150AFEus — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) August 7, 2022

Of course, nothing has been officially said yet by Marvel Studios, with it becoming a theme of sequels being leaked before Kevin Feige announces them. It happened with the Eternals sequel, and now with the return of a much more popular character. Obviously, a perfect excuse for that heavily memed scene from the Netflix original.

Kevin Feige seeing Punisher getting casually leaked pic.twitter.com/a3nhR6Kz1v — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 7, 2022

Kevin Feige watching Moon Knight, Eternals and Punisher spoilers being leaked all within a few days: pic.twitter.com/xHuAJjYA0I — Executive Producer of the 90 Day Fiance Universe (@UpToTASK) August 7, 2022

A big question remains though: will Marvel get rid of the iconic skull logo as they have in the comic books? The antihero is currently sporting the Japanese mythological demon Ori on his chest, as Marvel looked to distance themselves from the appropriation of the Punisher symbol by Blue Lives Matter.

An official confirmation is still to be seen for The Punisher’s potential third season, but after it’s been name-dropped by a Marvel star, it can’t be far off.