Rosario Dawson lets slip that ‘The Punisher’ is returning to the MCU

More news of future Marvel titles has been revealed during the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo as Star Wars actress Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher will be returning to the MCU.

Dawson revealed the character’s return to the MCU franchise during her on-stage panel at the Chicago event. She told fans that she only found out recently that The Punisher will be returning and that this was her “second chance” to get involved in that Marvel project.

“… but I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again. So I feel like it’s my second chance because it’s the only, one of the shows that I wasn’t in. And I love John Bernthal. So let’s all make it happen collectively guys”.

Rosario Dawson reveals at #C2E22022 that #ThePunisher is getting revived with Jon Bernthal returning pic.twitter.com/c3VInNf3dJ — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) August 7, 2022

The Punisher first made its debut on Netflix in the second season of Daredevil back in 2016 and was portrayed by Jon Bernthal. The Marvel character later appeared in Luke Cage, before receiving his self-titled show that lasted for two seasons from 2017 to 2019.

Before her role as Ahsoka Tano in the live-action Star Wars shows on Disney Plus, Rosario played Claire Temple in various Marvel shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. In the MCU, Claire Temple was a night-shift nurse who took care of Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil), before aiding The Defenders.

It was announced recently during Comic-Con that Daredevil would return to the MCU in the Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again. And so far, there hasn’t been any news as to whether or not Rosaria will be reprising her role, considering that both her and Charlie Cox’s characters have interacted in the past. Regardless, Rosaria has said she’s keen to return to the MCU, so it’s now up to Kevin Feige.