Following reports that someone apparently pulled a fire alarm or that some other related issue was unfolding ahead of Marvel‘s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were making their hilarious guesses as to who might do such a thing.

The original Twitter post by an entertainment journalist reported “It appears that someone has pulled the fire alarm or that there is a problem with the Fire Marshall right before Marvel’s #SDCC panel.”

It appears that someone has pulled the fire alarm or that there is a problem with the Fire Marshall right before Marvel's #SDCC panel.



We are currently on standby pic.twitter.com/AixSRAmtwC — Andrew J. Salazar @ SDCC (@AndrewJ626) July 23, 2022

However, that same Twitter user shared in a follow-up tweet that the issue quickly cleared up, and the panel apparently started on time thereafter.

“Everything is clear now and we’re back on track.”

Everything is clear now and we're back on track #SDDC https://t.co/X4W0cJb0W2 — Andrew J. Salazar @ SDCC (@AndrewJ626) July 23, 2022

But the tiny hiccup, which ended up being inconsequential, quickly became the subject of fan discussion, with many people giving their best guesses as to who might pull the fire alarm in a prank-type situation, just to one-up Marvel.

In a nod to a long-held rumor about this year’s Comic-Con that turned out to not be true, one Twitter user wrote:

“Henry Cavill showed up as Superman after all.”

Henry Cavill showed up as Superman after all https://t.co/Ujo645r3G8 — Boga Thee Stallion (@DurgeDiggler) July 24, 2022

Another Twitter user posited it might be the antics of The Flash actor Ezra Miller in an apparently continuous crime spree.

Still another fan guessed it might’ve been Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, entering the room, and subsequently setting off all the fire alarms from her sheer radiance.

FIRE ALARM WENT OFF BECAUSE BRIE LARSON JUST ENTERED THE ROOM #THEMARVELS pic.twitter.com/qqgEJhcv4T — A | (@OFFTHATTABLE) July 24, 2022

Another Twitter user was making fun of how much commotion seemed to surround the beginning of Marvel’s panel, with the fire alarm report and subsequent social media chatter adding fuel to the mayhem.

ITS TIME FOR THE MARVEL SEGMENT TO BEGIN #SDCC pic.twitter.com/27NjddYigh — b (fan account) (@sheeshgwws) July 24, 2022

“Must have been a DC fan,” one commentator wrote.

Must have been a DC fan https://t.co/ftuq75TcdW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 23, 2022

Another comic book movie fan made the guess it was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shortly after his trailer for Black Adam appeared earlier at Comic-Con. We’d certainly understand if he didn’t want Marvel to steal his thunder.

It was Dwayne The Rock Johnson — Jake Taylor (@jaketaylor5454) July 23, 2022

Fans made guesses that the culprit could have been some of the heroes and villains of DC themselves.

Live feed of the man that pulled the fire alarm escaping the convention center #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/jYqFULP6df — Mara Johnson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@mara_is_tall) July 24, 2022

But we all know the number one suspect is probably Martin “Marvel? That’s not cinema” Scorsese.

the guy who pulled the fire alarm: pic.twitter.com/T4z8NLE4dV — tris (@sitcomwanda) July 23, 2022

Guess we’ll have to find out if the Marvel panel itself is as hot as the drama leading up to it as it continues to unfold Saturday evening.