Fans laud a ‘Jurassic’ movie… just not the one that released today
There’s a movie about dinosaurs roaming the modern-day world that fans are raving about, but it isn’t the recently released Jurassic World Dominion.
That’s not to say fans totally hate Dominion or anything, plenty have been proclaiming it a fun time, especially due to the inclusion of legacy series star Laura Dern, as We Got This Covered reported earlier Friday.
But critically speaking, Dominion ranks at the very bottom of the list of the entire Jurassic franchise, according to review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a film that’s quite a bit higher on that same list that movie fans are remembering fondly: The Lost World: Jurassic Park.
As New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan noted, the 1997 sequel has a transition in it that should be used as an example in a textbook about how to edit a movie. And we can’t say we disagree.
Another The Lost World fan took the opportuntiy of the topic trending on Twitter Friday to showcase the gorgeous artwork it has inspired from them.
And some of the one-liners about the predatorial ancestors of birds in The Lost World are simply legendary, as one Twitter user who was re-watching the film noted.
A vacationer’s jaw-dropping pics, with just all the hashtags, of a Jurassic World-themed UTV tour in Hawaii made us wish we could join him.
One bold movie critic even went so far as to rank The Lost World at the very top of the list for the entire franchise, even above the 1993 original Jurassic Park. Spare no expense indeed.
Spoiler warning: that’s not the only person who holds that opinion.
If you have a subscription to HBO Max, you can stream The Lost World on there for now. And see how it compares to the newest film by checking out Jurassic World Dominion in theaters now.