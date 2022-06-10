Fans laud a ‘Jurassic’ movie… just not the one that released today

There’s a movie about dinosaurs roaming the modern-day world that fans are raving about, but it isn’t the recently released Jurassic World Dominion.

That’s not to say fans totally hate Dominion or anything, plenty have been proclaiming it a fun time, especially due to the inclusion of legacy series star Laura Dern, as We Got This Covered reported earlier Friday.

But critically speaking, Dominion ranks at the very bottom of the list of the entire Jurassic franchise, according to review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a film that’s quite a bit higher on that same list that movie fans are remembering fondly: The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

As New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan noted, the 1997 sequel has a transition in it that should be used as an example in a textbook about how to edit a movie. And we can’t say we disagree.

People like to shit on THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK but this transition is still undefeated pic.twitter.com/28cpE8UvP3 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) June 10, 2022

Another The Lost World fan took the opportuntiy of the topic trending on Twitter Friday to showcase the gorgeous artwork it has inspired from them.

Since The Lost World is trending somehow



This movie holds a special place in my heart, ever since i was a kid I hoped to be good enough to draw what i imagined what was and wasnt in the movie



I like to think im almost there#TheLostWorldJurassicPark #jurassicpark #chaoseffect pic.twitter.com/RG4ThcmRqH — hongli64/COMMISSIONS OPEN (@hongli64) June 10, 2022

And some of the one-liners about the predatorial ancestors of birds in The Lost World are simply legendary, as one Twitter user who was re-watching the film noted.

Watching the Lost World again.



“Where you’re going is the only place in the world where the geese chase YOU.”



You mean Canada? — Jay.drawstick🦖 (@goji_jay) June 10, 2022

A vacationer’s jaw-dropping pics, with just all the hashtags, of a Jurassic World-themed UTV tour in Hawaii made us wish we could join him.

One bold movie critic even went so far as to rank The Lost World at the very top of the list for the entire franchise, even above the 1993 original Jurassic Park. Spare no expense indeed.

After seeing #JurassicWorldDominion, I think I know how I'll rank it amongst the other films (I did enjoy the film overall btw).



1. The Lost World Jurassic Park

2. Jurassic Park

3/4. Jurassic World/Jurassic Park 3

5. Jurassic World Dominion

6. Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom pic.twitter.com/5yLS0nYkFw — BannedLagiacrus (@BannedDino) June 10, 2022

Spoiler warning: that’s not the only person who holds that opinion.

This is gonna be an unpopular opinion but The Lost World is my favorite of the franchise. https://t.co/waEzQXodub — Hawkeye (@TDovie) June 10, 2022

The Lost World is still better than the whole Jurassic World trilogy put together. https://t.co/U1Y3OV35KO — TIME TO GAME (@HOUSEOFEL38) June 10, 2022

THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK absolutely fucking rules and I will not hear otherwise. https://t.co/ldz3eO8LeS — Kev Dead Redemption (@Kev_Dies_Twice) June 10, 2022

If you have a subscription to HBO Max, you can stream The Lost World on there for now. And see how it compares to the newest film by checking out Jurassic World Dominion in theaters now.