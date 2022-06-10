The Laura Dern appreciation society is already out in full force

Now that Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters, there’s one aspect of the movie that’s being universally praised by fans, and that is the appearance of Oscar-winner Laura Dern.

We wish we could tell you that Jurassic World Dominion absolutely nailed its seeming promise in the trailers of presenting a critic-pleasing action flick about people battling dinosaurs widely roaming the earth, but as We Got This Covered previously reported, the reception proved largely disappointing from reviewers.

But surprisingly, Jurassic World Dominion fared better with audiences. Though the movie has a dismal 33 percent critical score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for the movie is 79 percent, as of press time. Maybe some of that goodwill from audiences has to do with the return of legacy cast members, including Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and of course, the incomparable Dern.

It was apparently one fan’s reaction that seeing Dern and “cool CGI dinosaurs” automatically gets the film “5 stars automatically.”

I see people giving actual critical reviews about Jurassic World. Have people actually been thinking critically while watching a Jurassic Park movie? Am I the only one who sees Laura Dern and a cool CGI dinosaur and just gives it 5 stars automatically? — madison (@mtaucoin) June 10, 2022

This other Twitter user’s recollection of one of Dern’s lines in the movie makes us wonder if they wanted Ellie Sattler to slide into their DM, too.

Just woke up in a cold sweat remembering that Laura Dern says “slid into my dms” in the new jurassic world movie — danny (@yiggyfresh) June 10, 2022

Another fan was simply obsessed with The Last Jedi star’s choice fashion in the movie.

yeah yeah Dominion bad or whatever but whoever finds a good image of Laura Dern's sleeveless coat will win my undying respect and admiration — Fe Fi Fo Film (@FionaUnderhill) June 10, 2022

Another fan of the franchise couldn’t help but wonder, haven’t we been here before? Including with Dern in tow?

It is 2001. The second Jurassic Park movie was a critical failure. Universal is releasing a third Jurassic Park movie, hoping that Sam Neil and Laura Dern can save the franchise. It will flop.



It is 2022. The second Jurassic World movie was a critical failure. Universal is— pic.twitter.com/CVAPhkvLkA — Joab! (@hereisjoab) June 10, 2022

Another user contended that simply seeing Dern, Neill and Goldblum just “hanging out” — sans any dinosaurs — might make for a better cinematic experience; that’s how dripping with charisma each of them is.

You know what would be a good movie? Watching Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum hanging out, doing literally anything other than what they're doing in JWD — Adam Riske (@RiskeAdam) June 10, 2022

Ok, this is random, but one fan’s dream is for Dern and Thor star Chris Hemsworth to be an item. Can we make that happen?

I would be so happy for both of them if Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern were a couple – total babe fest! pic.twitter.com/T63LlVaKRv — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) June 10, 2022

For one fan, Dern also proved a heartthrob in this film just as much as she had in Jurassic Park back in 1993.

I know not L Word, but Jurassic Park is my all time fav movie & Laura Dern in it was my gay awakening when I was a kid. I saw Jurassic World Dominion today & the callbacks to the OG were wild, but these three made the movie, Laura Dern absolutely killed it! pic.twitter.com/DlY85kvVF5 — Ash Silver | Coffee & Cults (@theashsilver) June 10, 2022

By the way, can we extend the “hottest person” award to the entire Jurassic World cast? Thank you very much.

The best part of the new Jurassic was the design team making Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern the hottest people I’ve ever seen — stink pickle (@trantsformer) June 10, 2022

Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters now.