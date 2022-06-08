Fans name the alien species they’d love to steal for ‘Star Wars’

Way back in the distant past of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced us to a multiverse that expertly toed the line between “crazy enough to work” and “almost too meta.” This is, of course, in reference to its introduction of Sony Marvel film characters into the MCU, granting us the likes of Venom, Spider-Men from pre-MCU films, and even going the other way and dropping the MCU’s Vulture into the world of Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

If one Disney subsidiary can breach the boundary between franchises, why can’t another? Star Wars, after all, famously takes place in a galaxy far, far away, so who’s to say there are no multiverse possibilities beyond our familiar circle of Tatooine and Hoth?

In the spirit of such a question, fans took to r/StarWars to declare which sci-fi species they would hijack from another franchise and drop into George Lucas’ space opera if given the chance.

One of the more popular answers was the Borg, an antagonistic species of half-man-half-machine beings that frequently cause trouble for the heroes of the Star Trek franchise. It’s a curious choice, perhaps even a sacrilegious one, to steal a species from one of the show’s biggest rivals, but we’re here for it. Other notable Star Trek choices were Klingons and Andorians

One user came out of left field and chose the Viltrumites from Amazon Prime Video’s critically acclaimed superhero series Invincible. Viltrumites are a race of Superman-esque aliens who seek to colonize any planet they deem inferior to their own, which, evidently, is all of them. The show’s antagonist, Omni-Man is a member of the Viltrumite species.

We may never see other franchises become part of the Star Wars canon, but the mythos is ever-expanding, and we may have yet to come across aliens that we haven’t gotten the chance to love before. Currently, the franchise is expanding in the form of the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which just released its fourth episode today.