Fans Nominate 'The Mandalorian' As the Best Disney Plus TV Show Ever

Strange to think that it’s been less than three years since the Mouse House launched Disney Plus. Owing to its two most prized IPs, Star Wars and Marvel, the company has risen to be among the top contenders in the streaming competition, and it’d be no overstatement to suggest the platform mostly has its original series to thank for this huge success. When it comes to actually ranking the content, though, fans seem to be of the opinion that no project can even come close to beating The Mandalorian.

It looks like Jon Favreau’s web series not only managed to inject new blood into the veins of an ailing franchise but is also the best TV show to come out of Disney Plus all around. Folks on Twitter have been debating the live service’s best premiere between Moon Knight, The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and Loki but it looks as though Din Djarin and his adorable sidekick Baby Yoda are winning the race by a landslide.

The Mandalorian and it's not even close https://t.co/xAlU0B9BfL — Aiden (@LKYSPCLST) April 30, 2022

Tbh it feels insulting to put any of these in the same league as The Mandalorian. Especially Moon Knight, given how much love for Star Wars is in The Mandalorian https://t.co/edC0fOXTHk — Insight (@ultra_insight) May 1, 2022

The Mandalorian, no question https://t.co/DYHXhUbV9G — Legal_Terror ⚣ ( Terror ) ඞ (@legal_party) April 30, 2022

if you don’t say mandalorian then you’re wrong. the writing is much better than all of these other shows and it doesn’t have the shitty marvel production quality and formulaic finale. ig we’ll see with moonknight but even if the last ep is good mando still clears — Sammy Dot (@aqueminiature) April 30, 2022

All three MCU shows include some of the most unconventional and novel television we’ve seen in a while, but none became such an absolute cultural sensation as Baby Yoda or the titular Mandalorian bounty hunter did in late 2019. Considering how much backlash Disney gets for its mishandling of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, the fact that The Mandalorian is so well-received is just another testament to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s (Star Wars: The Clone Wars creator) achievement.

Speaking of whom, the two fan-favorite Star Wars producers are currently shooting the third season of The Mandalorian, to be released sometime in the summer of 2022.