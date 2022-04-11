‘The Mandalorian’ star teases season 3’s release date

The Mandalorian fans have been waiting for news on when season three of the show will be airing and while we still don’t have a date, one cast member shared a possible timeline during which when fans should expect to see its much-anticipated premiere.

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon in the series, appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to promote the upcoming sixth season of Better Call Saul and was soon grilled about the silence around the potential debut date of the third season. While the actor didn’t reveal a set date, he did reveal that its release is only months away.

“You’ll get it soon. I’ve got a few things to do in regard to that to put some finishing touches on what I do, but I believe it will be sometime this summer. No date set yet, but coming soon.”

Esposito also shared that when Jon Favreau called him up to offer the role of Moff Gideon in the Disney Plus series, he told him that the role was written specifically for him to play. Given the actor’s authentic portrayal of the heartily detested villain, there is no denying that the creator of the series struck gold when the actor said yes to the role.

Moff Gideon first appeared in season one of the show, but his character become more prominent in its second season. It isn’t clear where the story will go for the character in the show’s third season, but it seems fans will soon be getting the answers.

More news on the series is expected to come next month when producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni take the stage at Star Wars Celebration with their panel “Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni.” This could be the perfect place for a season release date to be announced, though nothing of the sort has been confirmed.

Star Wars Celebration will take palace in Anaheim, California on May 28.