The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will be taking the stage at Star Wars Celebration to discuss the future of the series.

In a panel called “Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni” the pair will discuss the show while bringing on currently unannounced special guests. Fans should expect to hear about the future of the show ahead of season three launching later this year.

The Mandalorian season three wrapped production at the end of March, but as it stands there is no date for it to premiere on Disney Plus. The show will pick up on the events following the most recent Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett where Mando was reunited with Grogu following their departure at the end of season two.

Perhaps news of a premiere date for the series will be provided during the 2022 Star Wars Celebration event, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Star Wars Celebration will not only give fans a look at the future of The Mandalorian but also Disney’s other projects for the franchise. Earlier this week it was reported that the event would not only provide new information for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series airing around the event but also the prequel series Andor set to launch later in the year.

The event is set to take place on May 28 in Anaheim, California, with in-person tickets available right now.