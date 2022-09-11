Fans react to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ news from Disney’s D23 Expo

Disney’s D23 Expo is taking place at the stunning Anaheim Convention Center, and it’s a hub for fans of everything under the broad and magical Disney umbrella. There’s something for everyone, from exciting Star Wars news to updates about animated delights from Pixar.

Of course, anytime Disney shares news, the ears of Marvel fans perk up, and they weren’t left out of this extravaganza. The expo held an MCU panel where details were spilled about some of the exciting upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While fans at home weren’t privy to all the information shared at the panel, like the exclusive clip that only audience members saw, they did flock to social media to share their thoughts on everything discussed in the expo space.

All information about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" from D23:



— The film is still in the editing stage;



— A new video is shown, which will not be released on the network. It shows the flight of Riri Williams, new scenes with Namor and Attuma, pic.twitter.com/YgTcVDaREo — Justin burns (@Justinb56880753) September 10, 2022

the “black panther: wakanda forever” film looks BEAUTIFUL and i can’t wait to watch <333 #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/BBykXXZkO1 — ash’s | she-hulk era (@awngrs) September 10, 2022

Insiders from the expo also shared more about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever portion of the Marvel event, including Ryan Penagos, who brought tears to our eyes with the quote from Letitia Wright.

"I'm excited for my bro to look down on us and smile." – Wright

Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Nov 11#D23Expo — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) September 10, 2022

Variety also chatted with Tenoch Huerta about the significance of diversity in Wakanda Forever and the very natural inclusion within the cast.

While fans are excited to hear updates and read descriptions of the newly released exclusive footage, not everyone was as thrilled that it wasn’t being shared with the public.

literally do not understand why the black panther: wakanda forever trailer was not released when the movie is TWO MONTHS AWAY 😤 #D23Expo @MarvelStudios — desi nerd loves…(Taylor’s Version) (@desinerdloves) September 10, 2022

Very disappointing.

Two trailers, one new poster for Armor Wars and a director announced for Fantastic Four. (I'm only counting what was tweeted out from @MarvelStudios.)

Where's the second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

What will fill the eight gaps in Phase 6? — Daniel Swenson (@Danielswe88) September 10, 2022

All in all, fans were slightly underwhelmed with the Marvel panel as a whole, but everyone can agree that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just *chef’s kiss*.

Eh didn't expected nothing to big marvels sounds interesting secret invasion is eh werewolf by night looks AMAZING ironheart sounds interesting wakanda forever still looks peak marvel yeah it was a decent D23 not perfect but it was something — Chunky (@ChunkyXD21) September 10, 2022

Despite any shattered expectations or lackluster expo updates, Black Panther fans know that the fandom is one of the most supportive and wonderful things to come out of the Marvel realm. As the first film to show us Wakanda without our fearless leader, Wakanda Forever will undeniably be a different journey, but it’ll be a beautiful and exciting one.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11.