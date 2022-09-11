Fans react to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ news from Disney’s D23 Expo
Disney’s D23 Expo is taking place at the stunning Anaheim Convention Center, and it’s a hub for fans of everything under the broad and magical Disney umbrella. There’s something for everyone, from exciting Star Wars news to updates about animated delights from Pixar.
Of course, anytime Disney shares news, the ears of Marvel fans perk up, and they weren’t left out of this extravaganza. The expo held an MCU panel where details were spilled about some of the exciting upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
While fans at home weren’t privy to all the information shared at the panel, like the exclusive clip that only audience members saw, they did flock to social media to share their thoughts on everything discussed in the expo space.
Insiders from the expo also shared more about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever portion of the Marvel event, including Ryan Penagos, who brought tears to our eyes with the quote from Letitia Wright.
Variety also chatted with Tenoch Huerta about the significance of diversity in Wakanda Forever and the very natural inclusion within the cast.
While fans are excited to hear updates and read descriptions of the newly released exclusive footage, not everyone was as thrilled that it wasn’t being shared with the public.
All in all, fans were slightly underwhelmed with the Marvel panel as a whole, but everyone can agree that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just *chef’s kiss*.
Despite any shattered expectations or lackluster expo updates, Black Panther fans know that the fandom is one of the most supportive and wonderful things to come out of the Marvel realm. As the first film to show us Wakanda without our fearless leader, Wakanda Forever will undeniably be a different journey, but it’ll be a beautiful and exciting one.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11.