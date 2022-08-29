Fans react to powerful ‘Yellowstone’ teaser trailer debut during VMAs

All reasonable thought and emotion have left the building because a teaser trailer for Yellowstone premiered during the 2022 VMAs, and fans can’t think straight.

Paramount’s Yellowstone has a dedicated audience worldwide. We’ve all been shaken up at the emotion and power seen in the 15-second clip that we’ll be watching on repeat until we get a full trailer: we’re looking at you, Paramount.

The social media realm can’t stop talking about the return of Yellowstone Sundays, the beloved Dutton family, and the drama that wrecks our world and pieces it back together in 60 minutes each week. With a two-hour season 5 kickoff, fans are more excited than ever to grab their cowboy hats and wranglers and get back to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

One word that sums it up for everyone is sheer, utter, and complete excitement. Fans cannot contain the exhilaration that happens when the Dutton family graces our television screens.

I am so excited for the new season of #YellowstoneTV — 🧩 Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) August 29, 2022

None of our bodies are ready when it comes to the Duttons, and for all of the high emotion in the 15-second clip, we have to appreciate the beauty too. How good-looking can one family be?

OOOOP!!!!!! My body ain’t ready!!!! Nov 13 cannot get here fast enough!!! #YellowstoneTV https://t.co/tb9byxEHJh — Breezy. (@msbreezyreigns) August 29, 2022

Freaking out — also a relatable expression when considering we were wow-ed and shocked by the sneak peek.

Don’t mind us; we’re all being really super chill right now.

November can’t come soon enough; we really can’t wait to see it.

Stopppppp. 😭 I’m so freaking excited!!



We’ve been rewatching all 4 seasons. November can’t come soon enough! 😩 @Yellowstone https://t.co/ChINaeFMxX — Aiko Marie Bills (@aikomarieeee) August 29, 2022

Regarding particular scenes, fans cannot wait to see what’s next for Rip and Beth!

Can’t wait to see some of Beth and rip scenes — Samantha (@Samanth36300495) August 29, 2022

Yellowstone Sundays are back; we’re already planning themed drinks and snacks.

One of the most anticipated seasons in Yellowstone history, fans are feeling a massive level of excitement and hopefulness as we gear up for the fifth season. The stakes are higher now than ever before, but so are the joy and the love.

THIS ⬇️ season is going to be epic! The anticipation is real! #YellowstoneTV https://t.co/azSUKODHe7 — HollyBear (@Rocky1916) August 29, 2022

All in all, fans are just excited to see the Yellowstone crew on our televisions again. After four seasons with an epic storyline and some of the most multifaceted characters in television, we’ve grown to love (and loathe) the characters and their experiences.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll be replaying those 15 seconds for the next week and analyzing every piece of the sneak peek. As fans of Yellowstone should be, we’re always prepared for unexpected danger, twists, and turns, and to bask in the Dutton glory.

The two-hour television event, aka the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, happens on Paramount Plus on Nov. 13.