Star Wars – Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker reintroduced Emperor Palpatine after he was killed in Episode VI. And of the multiple ways that this evil character could have been revealed, the best the film did was with one line: “…somehow, Palpatine returned.” Now, fans have shared how they really felt when the line was first said in 2019.

On r/StarWars, Reddit user u/JCamson04 asked everyone’s opinions when Poe Dameron told the rebellion that Palpatine had returned. And unlike before, fans had mixed feelings after waiting it out, and finally gave a more structured opinion rather than a rushed reaction.

Most fans believed Palpatine’s return could have been executed better in the film rather than just “clones.” He could have been a ghost considering that he, too, could use the force. Literally, anything could have been better than just, “Oh, I’m back once again as a clone.”

Others called out J.J. Abrams for lazy writing and directing, as they believed he wanted things to happen but didn’t understand how or why. One proposed a rewrite of the line that could be a callback to the Star Wars prequels.

But overall, people felt indifferent. They knew that the Empire’s goal was to achieve immortality. They were also aware that Dameron would be clueless as to how one of the biggest Sith Lords in the galaxy returned. But they can agree that the way the line was executed was very stupid.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received mixed reviews between fans and critics, yet the film earned over $1 billion at the box office.

The entire Star Wars saga is available to stream on Disney Plus.