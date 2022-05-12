Marvel diehards have been impatient for Deadpool to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a fan theory posits he’s just made his debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After Fox was bought out by Disney, it became possible for previously Fox-owned Marvel properties to feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With that, has come the push for fan-favorite character Deadpool to appear in the multi-billion dollar franchise.

With the inherent multiverse nature of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans had been predicting his introduction in it. While the film did not end up featuring a clear and obvious Wade Wilson or Deadpool, that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing he was there.

Redditor /u/MarioMan1213245765 has taken his shot, saying perhaps a certain Bruce Campbell camo is our first peek at the Merc with a Mouth. The theory posits that Campbell’s cameo as Pizza Papa on Earth-838, the sassy and smarmy pizza ball dealer, is indeed the first Deadpool in the MCU.

While it’s definitely a stretch, and there are already fans claiming Campbell is anything from America Chavez’s father, to being his character from Evil Dead, this one feels more like a potential Marvel Studios move since they own the rights. The fourth-wall break at the very end of the film is definitely a very Deadpool move as well.

Campbell has been a staple of director Sam Raimi’s works since their days on the Evil Dead trilogy. He’s no stranger to Marvel or superheroes either, having appeared in both Darkman and the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.

Deadpool will undoubtedly make his official MCU appearance at some stage, with Deadpool 3 expected to feature the return of star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy.