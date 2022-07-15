Fantastic Four fans are feasting on the rumor mill influx

It’s a good time to be a fan of Marvel’s First Family, with the Fantastic Four currently enjoying a plethora of new rumors and speculation around their future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since Disney purchased Fox and all of its properties, it’s been made possible for the Fantastic Four and X-Men to appear in the MCU. It took a few years, but the debuts came in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, albeit not in the main universe for storytelling.

John Krasinski played Reed Richards, but rumors suggest he won’t take on the role full-time, with You star Penn Badgely tapped to play the role. Meanwhile, iconic director Steven Spielberg is allegedly in talks to direct the film. Again, allegedly. All this talk has fans understandably excited despite largely being debunked, especially as there hasn’t been a Fantastic Four film since 2015.

Penn Badgley as Mr. Fantastic? STEVEN SPIELBERG DIRECTING FANTASTIC 4? pic.twitter.com/lbKwXWspOm — Kami ✨ (@cinematickami) July 14, 2022

Another alleged leak of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con line-up suggests Jamie Dornan of Fifty Shades of Grey fame will play Reed Richards, and is the original source for Spielberg as director.

this is the other part of the leak pic.twitter.com/N9PfrJXoiW — Father Chris (@N0RBlT) July 14, 2022

These marvel leaks are absolutely terrible and false. There is no way Marvel is gonna get Steven Spielberg to direct the fantastic 4 movie. Also if they make Giancarlo Esposito The new Charles Xavier I’ll be livid. Please don’t ruin a good villain actor on a hero. — Depressed Bengals Fan (@StevenA_ftw) July 15, 2022

Frankly, we’re liking in for a lot more baseless speculation about the Fantastic Four, with fans very keen on the idea of a big name director. Appearing years prior to the formation of the Avengers in comics, it’s interesting how poorly they’ve been adapted on screen.

For all, at least I’m glad that people even with the awful record of movies believes that the fantastic 4 deserves a big director. Audiences knows that the team is a big deal, that’s a good start — Miguelchiladas (@CoteauCooper55) July 14, 2022

The casting rumors will continue until an announcement, and if they do come out at Comic-Con, it’ll certainly make headlines. Then there’s memes, because frankly what’s the point if you can’t actively make fun of it.

fantastic 4 casting is gonna break the internet pic.twitter.com/Erb0VnWHfy — j saw tlat (@sersisverse) July 15, 2022

My MCU Fantastic 4 fancast



No hate plz pic.twitter.com/NVtBzVoyv9 — J.J.🕷🕸 (@ParadoxThaGod) July 14, 2022

Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts was attached to direct Fantastic Four until creative differences separated him from the project. There is no release date confirmed yet for the film, but fans will be hoping Comic-Con will change that.