These days, no one hates Star Wars more than most Star Wars fans. Every decision is nitpicked, every production technology eventually becomes reviled, and no movie can go a year without being harshly debated or retconned to make those with razor-thin egos feel better. Today, it’s the sequel trilogy’s turn, and one believes the Luke we see is not the one we have known and loved.

The above theory on Reddit posted earlier today posits the Luke we see in episodes seven, eight, and nine is a copy, and this would explain why he is so odd and not the confident figure we initially saw in the old expanded universe and for the last time on film (at first) in 1983. To be fair, this did happen in earlier Star Wars comics where an insane clone of a dead Jedi convinces Imperial remnants tied to Grand Admiral Thrawn to make a special Skywalker clone from Luke’s severed hand. It is unimaginatively called “Luuke” (yes, really), and, while it died in the comics, this fan believes it will be used to retcon mistakes, while others are doubtful.

Elsewhere in the replies, some say the change could happen as Disney cares about money and profitability first, while others say such a change could not work in a realistic sense. In the films, we see this Luke has a good relationship with Leia when they see each other again and, as well, his hands look how they would on the real Luke, so there is not much room for any ambiguity.

In response, another “fan” says a robot hand could have been put on a clone to have people think it was the real Luke while another (in an admittedly rare instance these days) defends the characterization of the legendary chosen one of the whole series. In their view, having very little training and then going into a high-pressure situation would make anyone jaded if they failed. So, in this sense, Luke banishing himself is not so much inaccurate as it is a solid reflection of what can happen in one’s middle age.

Of course, creatives can sometimes embrace fan theories and, whatever the case, audiences will find out more when the Ahsoka series comes out in the near future (a cast member has claimed audiences will not know what is going on on it, but in a good way) — and when Dave Filoni’s movie, which concludes the stories told across his Disney Star Wars shows, enters theaters in a few years.