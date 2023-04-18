‘Ahsoka’ star vaguely claims audiences will have no idea what’s going on, but in a good way

Among the many things Star Wars fans are frothing at the mouth over these days is the fast-approaching debut of Dave Filoni’s live-action Ahsoka series. Star Wars Celebration gifted us a trailer, and it teased exactly the project we were all expecting; an epic love letter to Rebels, and what just might be the meatiest expansion of the MandoVerse yet.

It’s no understatement to say that this show comes with a stacked cast, either; beyond Rosario Dawson’s turn as the titular former padawan, Ahsoka will also feature Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian graffiti artist Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as New Republic general Hera Syndulla, and Star Wars regulars Genevieve O’Reilly and Hayden Christensen as Mon Mothma and Anakin Skywalker, respectively.

But all eyes are on one Lars Mikkelsen, who’s set to bring the long-awaited villain Grand Admiral Thrawn to live-action for the very first time, having already voiced the character in the animated Rebels. And it looks like Mikkelsen is making full use of such attention by hyping up audiences in the most unorthodox way.

In an interview with Collider, Mikkelsen had nothing but the best to say about showrunner Filoni’s writing, curiously teasing that we’ll have absolutely no idea what’s afoot until the very last moment.

“His writing is very good. It’s very strong. And all the characters have their own drive, and you will probably not know what’s it all about until that very last scene and I like that. I like that writing, that takes its audience so seriously, that you can see for yourself that we drag it right to the reveal. What was the whole thing about?”

Normally, that’s not something you want to hear about any writing, but in the context of Mikkelsen’s praise, it sounds like we can expect Filoni to get some exceptional mileage out of whatever tension he crafts for Ahsoka’s plight.

Indeed, we’re not entirely sure what she’ll be getting up to now, and it sounds like we’ll be just as in the dark when Ahsoka finally lands in our Disney Plus queues in August later this year.