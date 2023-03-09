‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ brings a ‘Yellowstone’ spin to the dating game

Farmer Wants a Wife is a new dating show on FOX that promises to bring something meaningful back to the farmhouse table, and we’re not just talking about Sunday dinners. Farmer Wants a Wife is bringing real love back to reality television, and the eligible bachelors are ready to settle down, build families of their own, and find the person to be with them through the good, the bad, and the ugly.

What could make it all better? The right host and this series nailed it with Jennifer Nettles navigating these hopefuls on their way to romance. Farmers Allen, Hunter, Landon, and Ryan have all committed to the dating show experience because they’ve tilled the soil and could now use a little help planting the seeds for a life-long romance.

These cowboys know the value of hard work, but they’re missing the person to drink sweet team with after a long day’s work, longing for the woman to sit on the porch with as the night rolls in. Host Nettles tells Yahoo! that she was drawn to the project because of the authenticity of this process.

“What attracted me to this show is how unique it is and that it is so absolutely authentic, so organic, and so heartwarming and endearing because these people, you know, they’re not on here trying to be Instagram influencers or for 15 seconds of fame.”

From the very first scene, the ladies vying for their love were swooning over southern accents, well-placed hats, smiles that lit up their eyes, and compliments we just adore, like farmer Landon calling one of the ladies a “dadgum Disney princess,” and farmer Ryan saying one of his women was “good for the soul.” Be still our beating hearts.

Each bachelor started with eight women, and they quickly narrowed it down to five — and with good reason. The women were immediately asked to head back to the farm with the cowboys, highlighting how a farmer’s work is never really done. For their first big date, each farmer picked the woman they wished to spend time with first and invited them to the property. It was evident early on that these handsome cowboys were in the right company, with the women truly valuing connection and willing to give up everything they knew to become a farmer’s wife.

As Nettles continued explaining to Yahoo!, the genuine bonds you’ll see on Farmer Wants a Wife are what’s missing from dating shows today.

“It’s four guys who are farmers. They are real people looking for real love,” she maintains. “The women who have been selected have looked at these farmers and want the possibility of getting to know them and a chance at love… it feels that way whenever you watch.”

Isn’t there a part of all of us that dreams of throwing caution to the wind and ending up with the cowboy of our dreams? Until we get there, here’s to watching the dating show that promises to take us on our own adventure on the farm. We’ll be back with you here next week to continue watching these farmers on their journey to love — yeehaw!