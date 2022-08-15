‘Fast & Furious ‘newcomer Alan Ritchson boldly claims ‘Fast X’ is best in franchise

Alan Ritchson may be new to the Fast & Furious franchise, but he’s no stranger to Hollywood. The relative newcomer has been steadily climbing through the ranks with smaller parts in Smallville, Blue Mountain State, and Titans before he was added to the cast of the latest iteration of the Fast series.

Ritchson, who plays the new Jack Reacher in the latest version of Amazon’s Reacher, joined the Fast crew in May, a cast that includes series stalwarts like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, and a slew of others.

The actor took to Instagram to make a bold claim: this installment of the franchise is the best yet. In a short video, he said that he wasn’t posting regularly because “Everything’s always shrouded in secrecy, and I don’t want to leak sets or plot points.”

However, he does touch on where he thinks this entry in the franchise will fit into the rest.

“It’s been an incredible ride. I can’t wait for you to see this movie. It’s for sure gonna be the best one in the franchise so far, I know it.”

We don’t have any information just yet about who exactly he’ll be playing in the movie, but we’ve previously seen him in body armor in a video that Vin Diesel posted, which at the very least suggests he’ll be an ally.

The Fast franchise is a fairly reliable money maker, so it came as a surprise when the last entry, F9: The Fast Saga, didn’t perform as well as some of its predecessors. There is some buzz building for the new film, though, especially with the stacked cast and the Ritchson video.

Fast X will drift into theaters on May 19, 2023.